Corporate | GraceKennedy Group invests over $170 million in ISSA Boys’ & Girls’ Athletics Championships

Don Wehby (fourth right), group chief executive officer, GraceKennedy Group, presents Keith Wellington (left), president of the Inter-Secondary Schools Sports Association (ISSA) with a symbolic cheque representing the group’s cash sponsorship of $82 million for the 113th staging of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Athletics Championships (Champs). GraceKennedy Group, through its subsidiaries Grace Foods, Western Union and First Global, will also invest over $90 million dollars into the local economy through their Champs executions. Sharing in the photo op are (from second left) Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams; Grace Foods CEO, Domestic, Frank James; Grace Burnett, CEO, GraceKennedy Financial Group; Briana Williams, Olympian and Grace ambassador; Minister of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport Olivia Grange; Richard Thompson, chairman, ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls’ Champs Committee; and Radcliffe Daley, CEO, First Global Bank.