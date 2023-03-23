Thu | Mar 23, 2023

Corporate Hands | Malta supports Riverton Meadows’ school breakfast programme

Published:Thursday | March 23, 2023 | 12:15 AM
Malta’s Assistant Brand Manager, Cavell Robinson (left), hands over a cheque and stove to principal at the Riverton Meadows Early Childhood Centre, Junior Rowe, to support the school’s breakfast programme.
Contributed
