Corporate Hands | Sterling Asset Management donates to children’s homes

Michelle Valentine (left), assistant vice-president of marketing and communications at Sterling Asset Management, presents a cheque of $42,000 to Renae Tuckett Palmer, manager of Maxfield Children’s Home. She expressed her gratitude by saying, ‘This support will help us to gear up for Labour Day activities and provide better care and support for the children who rely on us. It is heartening to see businesses like Sterling Asset Management recognise the importance of giving back to the community.’