Earth Today | ‘Every Drop Counts’

AS JAMAICA continues to experience a meteorological drought, the Jamaican National (JN) Foundation has added its voice to the call for the conservation of a most precious resource, water.

Omar Wright, JN Foundation’s lead for environment and community development programmes, has provided some tips in support of those efforts, particularly at the level of households.

They include promptly fixing leaks, including from dripping taps or pipes, since “even small leaks can waste a significant amount of water over time”.

The installation of water-saving devices is also among his recommendations. The installation of low-flow showerheads, faucets, and toilets, for example, are a good idea to reduce the amount of water used, while also affording users cost savings.

Wright also recommended watering plants early in the morning or late in the evening “to reduce water loss through evaporation”, while also advising persons to use watering cans to water gardens and shrub beds.

This, he noted, “can save up to 40 per cent of the water used when compared to sprinklers, since sprinklers apply water across the entire swathe they are set to cover”.

“Hand watering also delivers all the water right where it is needed, unlike the sprinkler which loses some water to wind and evaporation before it reaches the ground,” Wright added.

During a drought, it’s wasteful to wash cars on a regular basis. When the car must be washed, fill a bucket with water and use a sponge to apply the water, he advised.

“Refill the bucket to rinse, again using the sponge to apply the water sparingly. A quarter cup of white vinegar can be added to the water to reduce streaks, and this solution does not need further rinsing,” the JN Foundation representative said.

Wright added that it is necessary to use greywater (wastewater from sinks, showers, and washing machines) for irrigation, flushing toilets (where possible), and other non-potable uses.

At the same time, he said that the best way to save water outdoors during a drought is to let your lawn go dormant. The lawn, Wright explained, will turn brown during dormancy, but it will regain its colour once the rains return. Most healthy turf grasses can be left dormant for three to four weeks without the grass dying.

“If drought conditions last longer than four weeks, water should be applied to rehydrate the grass enough to keep it alive. Water sufficiently to wet the soil down to five inches. This small amount of watering will not restore the grass to its natural green colour but will keep it alive until the rains come,” Wright instructed.

He added that when the rain comes, it is best to install a suitable barrel to collect rainwater for use in your garden.