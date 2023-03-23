Entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta released from prison

Dancehall entertainer Tommy Lee Sparta was today released from prison.

This was confirmed by his manager Heavy D, who declined to comment further at this time.

Tommy Lee, whose given name is Leroy Russell, was sentenced to three years in prison for illegal possession of a firearm and two years for illegal possession of ammunition in March 2021.

He had pleaded guilty to both offences.

The artiste was charged in December 2020 after he was found in possession of an illegal gun and ammunition during a police operation along Holborn Road in New Kingston.

