Falmouth parish court closed after roof caves in

The Trelawny Parish Court in Falmouth has been closed due to structural damage.

Yesterday, the court's roof caved in.

As a result, the Court Administration Division closed the building with immediate effect and has since shifted operations to the parish court at Duncans.

“There is significant damage which needs to be addressed before it is safe for staff and members of the public to use the space,” said Kadiesh Fletcher, Director of Client Services, Communications and Information at the division.

Critical stakeholders such as the police and attorneys have been advised of the change of venue for court cases.

“Members of the public can be assured that the transition to Duncans will be a smooth process and they should expect minimal disruptions,” Fletcher said.

