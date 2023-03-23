Kingston shopkeeper charged with assault granted $250,000 bail

A man who allegedly defended his female relative, who was a complainant in a case from possible assault in the precincts of the Supreme Court, has been granted bail.

Abijah Hines, 40, a shopkeeper of a Kingston address, was granted bail in the sum of $250,000 with a surety.

Hines, who is charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, is to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on April 26.

King's Counsel Peter Champagnie, in applying for bail last week, said Hines had accompanied his relative to court on February 2.

The relative, who is a complainant, made certain disclosures in court which resulted in the revocation of bail for the accused man in her case.

Champagne said the complainant in the case against Hines was allegedly in the process of attacking his relative.

He said the complainant was obviously upset because the accused was remanded after the bail was revoked.

Hines intervened and a fight developed between him and the complainant.

Champagne told the court that Hines was acting in self defence as he feared the complainant was going to kill him or do serious harm to his relative.

- Barbara Gayle

