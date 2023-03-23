Latvian national on cocaine charge gets $2 million bail

Latvian national 30-year-old Rihard Upenucks, who was arrested on March 10 at the Norman Manley International Airport after cocaine was allegedly found hidden among his personal items, was today granted bail in the sum of $2 million with surety.

He is to return to the Kingston and St Andrew Parish Court on May 29.

The judge, in granting bail, placed a stop order on the accused.

He was ordered surrender his travel documents and is to report to the police's narcotics headquarters between 6 a.m. and 6 p.m. daily.

The accused was about to board a flight destined for the United Kingdom when 10 packages containing cocaine were allegedly found in his luggage.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

It was reported that the cocaine was worth millions of dollars.

He was arrested and charged with breaches of the Dangerous Drugs Act.

King's Counsel Peter Champagnie made the bail application today.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.