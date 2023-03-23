Retreat Health Centre to relocate for repair works

The Retreat Health Centre in St Mary is to be relocated as of March 27 for five months in order to facilitate renovation work on the facility, according to the North East Regional Health Authority (NERHA).

The clinic will be housed temporarily in a building on premises at the Calvary Mennonite Church, located immediately across the road from the facility.

As one of 30 health centres within the St Mary Health Department, Retreat will continue to offer its range of services to the public, except for wound care and pharmacy services.

These services include treatment of curative/non-communicable diseases, foot care, maternal and child health, family planning, antenatal and postnatal, food handlers and nutrition clinics.

However, wound care and pharmacy services will be available at the Gayle Health Centre during the interim.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The Retreat Health Centre serves residents of Retreat, Tower Isle, Three Hills, Bamboo and other communities.

“The North-East Regional Health Authority/St Mary Health Services apologises for any inconvenience caused and thank you for your understanding as we implement these necessary rehabilitative works to enhance the quality of care offered to our citizens,” NERHA said in a release.