Serial sex offender gets 31 years in prison

Convicted serial sex offender Shaddane Harris was today sentenced to 31 years in prison at hard labour for his crimes.

He pleaded guilty last year April to six counts of rape, four counts of grievous sexual assault, nine counts of burglary, one count of wounding with intent, and one count of simple larceny.

He was sentenced to 31 years for rape, 25 years for grievous sexual assault, 20 years for wounding with intent, 15 years for burglary and five years for simple larceny.

The sentences are to run at the same time.

The offences occurred between 2014 and 2019 while he moonlighted as a taxi operator.

In handing down sentencing in the St Catherine Circuit Court, Justice Bertram Morrison told Harris that the aggravating circumstances outweighed the mitigating circumstances.

"These are the ravaging horrors that you unleashed onto the unsuspected females. You invaded their privacy and savage and ravage them. The most grievous was the assault on the amputee who suffered great trauma," Morrison said.

Crown Counsel Judy-Ann Edwards described Harris as a repeat offender whose actions were egregious and that the sentence should reflect that.

"Kindly give him a sentence which will protect communities, which were under siege when he was at large," she appealed to the judge.

She noted that Harris pleaded guilty after the crown presented DNA evidence.

It was revealed at the sentencing hearing that one of his victims was an amputee with another being a senior citizen.

The court was told that Harris has three previous convictions for house breaking and larceny.

He was represented by attorney-at-law Vincent Wellesley.

- Rasbert Turner

