Uncle allegedly fatally stabs nephew in Portland

A man was fatally stabbed by his uncle during an argument in Mill Bank, Portland this morning.

He's yet to be identified.

The uncle is being sought by the police.

It is reported that the two had verbal confrontations over the past week.

It is further reported that during an exchange this morning, which got heated, the uncle allegedly used a knife to stab his nephew.

The injured man was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The police are processing the scene.

- Gareth Davis Snr

