Fatal stabbing in Half-Way Tree

A man was fatally stabbed this morning following an altercation with another in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew.

The incident reportedly occurred about 5:20 a.m. in the vicinity of the Portmore bus stop along Hagley Park Road.

The man was pronounced dead on arrival at the Kingston Public Hospital.

Head of the St Andrew Central police division, Senior Superintendent Marlon Nesbeth, confirmed that a knife was retrieved by the police from the scene following the incident.

"The other man is being sought and asked to turn himself in to the police immediately," Nesbeth said.

Motorists experienced delays due the crime scene being processed by the police.

- Roxroy McLean

