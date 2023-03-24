Richard Pandohie appointed to BOJ Board

Businessman Richard Pandohie has been appointed to the Board of Directors of Bank of Jamaica.

The appointment took effect on January 31 and will continue until to April 15, 2025.

Pandohie is the Chief Executive Officer of the Seprod Group and the recently acquired AS Brydens & Sons Holdings Limited (Trinidad & Tobago).

A chemical engineer by profession and a business leader in the manufacturing and distribution sector, he has served in several capacities including the immediate past president of the Jamaica Manufacturers & Exporters Association (JMEA) and directorship at the Jamaica Chamber of Commerce, Jamaica Bureau of Standards and Red Stripe Jamaica Ltd.

Pandohie has also served as co-chair of the Economic Policy Committee of the Private Sector Organisation of Jamaica (PSOJ) and former Chairman of the Jamaica Agricultural Commodities Regulatory Authority.

