St Thomas construction worker charged with attempted rape at gunpoint
The police have charged a St Thomas man for allegedly attempting to sexual assault a woman.
Thirty-five-year-old construction worker Ricardo Gray, otherwise 'Ricky,' of Winchester district in Golden Grove has been charged with assault with intent to rape and possession of a prohibited weapon.
The incident happened on Monday, January 2, 2023.
The police report that Gray offered to assist the woman with an electricity outage.
He then allegedly brandished a firearm, held on to the complainant's neck and demanded sex.
She managed to get away from him, raised an alarm, and was assisted by community members.
Gray was arrested following a police operation and was charged after he was positively identified by the woman.
His court date is being finalised.
