St Thomas construction worker charged with attempted rape at gunpoint

The police have charged a St Thomas man for allegedly attempting to sexual assault a woman.

Thirty-five-year-old construction worker Ricardo Gray, otherwise 'Ricky,' of Winchester district in Golden Grove has been charged with assault with intent to rape and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The incident happened on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The police report that Gray offered to assist the woman with an electricity outage.

He then allegedly brandished a firearm, held on to the complainant's neck and demanded sex.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

She managed to get away from him, raised an alarm, and was assisted by community members.

Gray was arrested following a police operation and was charged after he was positively identified by the woman.

His court date is being finalised.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.