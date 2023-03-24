Fri | Mar 24, 2023

St Thomas construction worker charged with attempted rape at gunpoint

Published:Friday | March 24, 2023 | 10:28 AM
The police have charged a St Thomas man for allegedly attempting to sexual assault a woman.

Thirty-five-year-old construction worker Ricardo Gray, otherwise 'Ricky,' of Winchester district in Golden Grove has been charged with assault with intent to rape and possession of a prohibited weapon.

The incident happened on Monday, January 2, 2023.

The police report that Gray offered to assist the woman with an electricity outage.

He then allegedly brandished a firearm, held on to the complainant's neck and demanded sex.

She managed to get away from him, raised an alarm, and was assisted by community members.

Gray was arrested following a police operation and was charged after he was positively identified by the woman.

His court date is being finalised.

