Triple murder near Heroes Circle

A taxi driver and two female passengers were gunned down near Heroes Circle in Kingston last night.

They are yet to be identified.

It is reported that they were travelling along the roadway when another vehicle with men aboard came up.

The men opened fire on the taxi hitting the three.

They died on the spot.

The attackers then escaped.

The Kingston Central police are probing.

