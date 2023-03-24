Woman charged for allegedly attacking man in St Thomas

A female St Thomas farmer accused of attacking a man in Moy Hall district has been charged.

She is 39-year-old Tamara Downer of Arntally district in Cedar Valley who has been charged with wounding with intent.

The police say the incident occurred on Saturday, March 18.

They report that about 6:40 p.m., Downer allegedly met up with the man and gave him a drink that was laced with a substance that made him dizzy.

According to the police, she then reportedly injected him with another substance after which she inflicted several wounds to him.

The man managed to escape, raised an alarm, and was transported to hospital by residents where he was admitted in serious but stable condition.

A report was later made to the police and Downer was arrested and subsequently charged after an interview.

Her court date is being finalised.

