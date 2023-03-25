Man claims he beat sister with machete because of injected dog blood

A psychiatric evaluation was ordered for a man who told the St Catherine court that he beat his sister with a machete because he was under the influence of dog blood that was injected into him.

The accused, Robert Tulloch, is charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

Tulloch was remanded in custody by Stacey-Ann Johnson, who also requested a mental examination before reappearing in court on April 14.

“Yes, mi do it, but because she inject mi wid dawg,” Tulloch said on Friday during the hearing.

His father confirmed to the court that the accused has a mental certificate and needs help.

It is alleged that on March 6, the complainant was sitting on a step at home when the accused attacked her with a machete and beat her all over her body.

The matter was reported to the police, and Tulloch was arrested and charged.