Man walking strangely allegedly found with illegal gun

Rasbert Turner/Gleaner Writer

A St. Catherine Man will face the Gun Court for breaches of the Firearms Act after the police observed him walking strangely, searched him and found an illegal gun.

The accused is 27-year-old Tyler Golding, who is unemployed and lives in Newlands, Portmore, St. Catherine.

Golding appeared on Friday before St. Catherine Senior Parish Court Judge Desiree Alleyne and was remanded until March 31, when he will face the Gun Court, where the jurisdiction lies.

Allegations are that on March 3, the police were on patrol along Newlands Road in Portmore, St. Catherine, when Golding was observed walking strangely.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

He was accosted and searched, and a 9mm pistol loaded with a magazine containing 11 rounds was taken from his waistband.

He was taken into custody and subsequently charged.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.