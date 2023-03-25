NCB denies ABMs closure

The National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) is denying the closure of some of its automated banking machines (ABM), which is being circulated in a social media post.

In a release on Saturday, NCB claimed to be aware of the fictitious message on WhatsApp and stated that the company is assessing ABM operations with service providers and the authorities to ensure the safety and security of customers, employees and service providers because of recent events at ABMs across the island.

“We remain committed to providing our customers convenient access to funds through our ABMs. We will continue to take all necessary steps to maintain the reliability and security of our services,” the release stated.

In recent months, criminals have burglarised several ABMs across the island. In one incident last month in St Elizabeth, the machine was removed, and $8 million stolen.

Criminals also robbed $10 million and killed a security guard in the robbery of a Beryllium crew servicing an ABM in Portmore Pines Plaza in February. Another Beryllium team servicing another ABM again in Portmore was attacked and robbed of $23 million on Sunday.

In the release on Saturday, NCB encouraged customers to make purchases with debit, credit and prepaid cards and through Lynk when possible. The financial institution also urged customers to use mobile and online banking services to make transfers and bill payments.

“NCB remains committed to providing our customers with the highest level of service, and we will keep them updated via official channels on any developments related to our ABM operations,” the release said.

