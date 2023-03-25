Three shot, one fatally, at wedding in Negril

A woman was shot and killed and two men injured after gunmen opened fire at patrons at a wedding in Negril, Westmoreland, on Saturday evening.

The dead woman is said to be the daughter-in-law of the bride and groom.

It is reported that about 6:15 p.m., a wedding was taking place on the compound of Shields Hotel in Negril when armed men, travelling on a motorcycle, gained access to a neighbouring property and opened fire on the wedding party through the fence.

The bridal party and patrons at the wedding ran in various directions.

When the shooting subsided, the two men and the woman were discovered suffering from gunshot wounds.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

They were rushed to a medical facility where the two men were treated and the woman pronounced dead.

- Hopeton Bucknor

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.