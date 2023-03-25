Turks and Caicos Islands to lift all COVID-19 entry requirements

PROVIDENCIALES, Turks and Caicos Islands (CMC):

The Ministry of Health in the Turks and Caicos Islands says that effective April 1, the territory will no longer mandate travellers to submit proof of vaccination against COVID-19 on entering.

During a recent press conference, the Health Ministry said it would update its Public and Environmental Health Arriving Passengers Travel Clearance Regulations due to the rapid decrease in COVID-19 cases and no new COVID-19-related deaths in recent months.

“We are thrilled to announce this new development and to safely welcome visitors back to our beautiful island destination,” said Tourism Minister Josephine Connolly.

“Our top priority has always been the health and well-being of our residents and travellers, and we are confident that we can maintain a safe environment without these restrictions.”

Throughout the pandemic, The Turks and Caicos Islands has been working closely with local and national public health officials to implement stringent health and safety protocols to mitigate the spread of COVID-19.

From July 2020 to April 2022, the Ministry of Tourism created and enforced a testing and vaccination campaign which included the development of TCI Assured, a quality assurance portal, to ensure that the majority of the local population was vaccinated, and in doing so, provide an added layer of protection for visitors.

The Tourism Ministry says that the recent announcement invites visitors to the Turks and Caicos Islands for a hassle-free travel experience; and the ability to confidently explore the destination’s stunning natural environment, from vast blue oceans and white sandy beaches to a diverse range of outdoor activities.

