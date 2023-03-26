63-y-o man killed in Hanover house fire

The Kingsvale police in Hanover are carrying out investigations to determine the origin of a fire which left a 63-year-old man dead and sections of a house destroyed in the community on Sunday afternoon.

The deceased has been identified as Cornel Somerville, unemployed, of Kingsvale.

It is reported that about 12:30 p.m., fire was seen coming from Somerville's room on the ground floor of a family house in the community.

Residents rushed to the scene and managed to put out the fire.

Somerville's charred remains were found under the rubble.

