63-y-o man killed in Hanover house fire
The Kingsvale police in Hanover are carrying out investigations to determine the origin of a fire which left a 63-year-old man dead and sections of a house destroyed in the community on Sunday afternoon.
The deceased has been identified as Cornel Somerville, unemployed, of Kingsvale.
It is reported that about 12:30 p.m., fire was seen coming from Somerville's room on the ground floor of a family house in the community.
Residents rushed to the scene and managed to put out the fire.
Somerville's charred remains were found under the rubble.
- Hopeton Bucknor
