Alleged violence producer killed in St James

A man the police say is a well-known violence producer, was shot and killed in Mafoota district in St James on Sunday afternoon.

He has been identified as 30-year-old Rohan Barrett, otherwise called 'Manny Boy', unemployed, of Mafoota.

The police say about 5:45 p.m., Barrett was among a group of persons at a shop in Mafoota, when he was pounced upon by armed men and shot multiple times.

He died on the spot.

Investigators say Barrett was released from prison in 2020 where he served 10 years after being convicted on rape and illegal possession of firearm charges.

They say since his return, he has come under investigation for murder and several shootings in his community.

- Hopeton Bucknor

