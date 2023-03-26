Former government minister released from US prison, returns to Barbados

BRIDGETOWN, Barbados (CMC):

Former Government Minister Donville Inniss who was convicted of money laundering in the United States of America, returned home late Saturday after spending two years in prison.

The 57-year-old former St James South Member of Parliament, who resided in Tampa, Florida, was convicted in January 2020 after a one-week trial on one count of conspiracy to commit money laundering and two counts of money laundering related to his laundering of US$36,000.

Prosecutors said he moved bribe payments from the Insurance Corporation of Barbados, through a New York dental company, between 2015 and 2016.

Inniss served a shortened sentence for good behaviour.

Speaking with reporters on arrival, Inniss said it was great to be home.

“Despite all the trials and tribulations I’ve been through the last four and a half years, these five minutes here of being back in Barbados among family and friends erased all of what I’ve gone through,” he said.

