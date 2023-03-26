Golding apologises for offensive comment about Labourites

Opposition Leader Mark Golding on Sunday afternoon apologised for an offensive comment he recently made towards supporters of the Governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP).

Golding, who was addressing a meeting of the National Executive Council (NEC) of the Opposition People's National Party (PNP) at Calabar High School in St Andrew, said he should not have made the comment.

The PNP president, who called JLP supporters “damn fool”, suggested that annoyance led to the remark, which he made during a PNP-organised protest in the St Andrew South Eastern constituency two Thursdays ago.

He said the comment was made after noting that the PNP was being blamed for industrial action taken by some public sector workers and for interruptions to Prime Minister Andrew Holness' Budget Debate presentation because of a faulty microphone and power problems at Gordon House.

“I said something weh mi shouldn't did say it that way… I Say them a damn fool. Mi shouldn't did say that. I apologise,” said Golding at the NEC meeting.

“What I did mean to say is that, that is totally ridiculous. I should have said totally ridiculous. So sorry for the damn fool comment. I didn't mean to cause no offence to nobody. You see in politics when you in my position you affi try elevate the thing. If I hurt anybody's feelings I'm sorry mi never mean that. I was just commenting on how totally ridiculous it was,” he added.

-Kimone Francis

