UPDATE: Woman killed at wedding in Negril identified

The woman shot and killed at the wedding in Negril, Westmoreland on Saturday has been identified as 28-year-old Rushena Senior, Data Entry Clerk of Kingsvale in Hanover.

Two photographers were also injured after gunmen opened fire at the wedding’s bridal party at Shields Hotel in Negril.

Reports are that at about 6:15 p.m., Senior was among the bridal party taking photographs when armed men travelling on motorcycle gained access to a neighbouring beach property and opened fire on the wedding party through the picket fence of the resort, hitting Senior and the two photographers.

The police were summoned, and upon arrival, the wounded persons were rushed to a medical facility in the area, where the two photographers were treated, and Senior was pronounced dead.

