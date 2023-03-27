14-y-o St Elizabeth boy charged over house break-in

The police in St Elizabeth have charged a 14-year-old boy in relation to the robbery of a house in Elim district.

The teen was charged on Friday with house breaking, larceny, and malicious destruction of property.

He was charged after a question and answer session in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear before the St Elizabeth Parish Court on Tuesday, March 28.

The police report that about 9 p.m. on Wednesday, March 15, the complainant locked up his house and upon his return, he realised that the front door was damaged.

Closer examination revealed that several food items, with an estimated value of $100,000, were stolen.

A report was made to the police and an investigation was launched.

During the investigation, the teen was arrested and was later charged.

