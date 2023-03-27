20-y-o St James man charged for alleged buggery of schoolgirl

The police have charged a 20-year-old man in connection with the alleged sexual assault of a 12 year-old girl in St James.

Charged with buggery is farmer Anthony Grant, otherwise called 'Murderer'.

Another man, 18-year-old Marlon Reid, has been charged with failure to report a child in need of care and protection.

The incident happened on Tuesday, February 21.

The police report that two girls, both ages 12, were walking along a main road when Grant and Reid allegedly drove up on a motorcycle and started a conversation with them.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

During the conversation, both men reportedly disembarked from the bike and Grant allegedly pulled one of the girls into a nearby banana field while Reid restrained the other on the roadway.

Grant then allegedly proceeded to undress the schoolgirl and sexually assaulted her.

After the ordeal, Grant and the girl returned to the roadway and, according to the police, Reid told her that if she told anyone what happened he would shoot her.

A report was made to the police and both men were arrested during an operation on Friday, March 17.

Grant was charged after he was pointed out during an identification parade on Tuesday, March 21 and Reid on Thursday, March 23.

They are slated to appear in the St James Parish Court on Wednesday, April 5.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.