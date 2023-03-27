59-y-o in Hanover dies after being hit by car

Fifty-nine-year-old George Kellier, a labourer of Prospect district, Green Island, Hanover, succumbed to injuries he received in a motor vehicle collision in the parish on Saturday.

The police report that about 4:10 p.m., Kellier was operating his motorcycle along the main road Industry Cove when he was hit by the driver a Voxy motor car who overtook a line of traffic.

Kellier died on the spot.

The police were alerted.

The scene processed and the deceased man moved to the morgue for post-mortem.

Investigations are ongoing.

