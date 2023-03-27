Chief education officer urges teachers to ‘choose Jamaica’

As teachers continue to leave Jamaica to pursue more lucrative opportunities overseas, acting Chief Education Officer in the Ministry of Education and Youth, Dr Kasan Troupe, is urging those who are still here to remain patriotic.

“I want to encourage you, don't give up on Jamaica,” she pleaded.” And while I don't believe you should not take a decision in your best interest, I'm also asking you to always think about the greater good, and if you are able to stay and make Jamaica land we love a place to live, raise families and do business, we want you to choose with me,” she said.

Troupe was addressing finalists at the Ministry of Education Mathematics Teacher of the Year Awards ceremony today at the University of the West Indies.

Approximately 167 educators were reported to have tendered their resignations before the beginning of the new school year.

While acknowledging the reasons that force teachers to migrate, Troupe petitioned teachers to not become “fixated on the difficulties of life and on the salaries and so forth”, rather they should take pride in the impact they have on students' lives.

“This is bigger than all of us. As teachers, we are serving a nation, we are unearthing talents, we are helping persons to dream and dream big, and in a bigger context, we are transforming social and the economic realities of our country,” she said.

Tanya Dawkins, an educator of 21 years who currently teaches at the Port Antonio High School, was named Mathematics Teacher of the Year.

Troupe shared that she hoped the awards presented to the nominees will serve as motivation and an inspiration to others who will mirror the successes of the teachers honoured.

“We have a responsibility not only to provide equity and provide quality, but to stand for justice for our learners," she said.

-Sashana Small

