Encouraging bright boys to become brilliant men

Flow Vice President and General Manager Stephen Price recently shared some words of wisdom at the Cockburn Gardens Primary and Junior High School Boys’ Day as he inspired the students to be changemakers in the world.

Under the theme ‘Bright Boys Becoming Brilliant Men’, Price spoke to approximately 250 boys about the qualities needed on the journey to manhood. He shared that the path to becoming a brilliant man includes setting smart goals for the future, acting with integrity and being intentional about making good choices that support their goals.

“Brilliant men have integrity and accept responsibility for their actions. They stand up for what they know is right. Do not stand by as one student bullies another, call for help. I know it is not easy, but it is the right thing to do,” urged Price.

He shared stories of his own journey from humble beginnings to leading the Flow Jamaica business and being chairman of the Flow Foundation highlighting that continuous learning has been a key part of that process.

“Grasp every opportunity to learn something new. I can tell you that I have goals about learning, especially in the technology world. Something new comes out every day and I have to learn about it if I want to continue to succeed. Set your goals and get your education,” Price advised.

ENGAGED

During the session the boys were highly engaged, and they used the opportunity to fuel their own dreams while also better understanding the career opportunities technology provides.

Grade-Five student Travis McKenzie noted,“What stood out the most for me in his speech was how he emphasised the many ways in which technology can create a career path for me. In the future, I would like to be a surgeon so that I can help people who are seriously ill. With technology, I can use telemedicine in my work to collaborate with other surgeons worldwide.”

Deputy head boy, Micah Lindo, added, “I was really inspired by Mr Price’s speech and that a boy like me can aspire to be a CEO of an international company just by doing something that I love.”

Meanwhile, school principal, Lisa Moore-Fowler, pointed out that it was important to identify the right messenger to deliver the message of aiming high and dreaming big.

“It’s important to present a physical representation of male excellence that allows our boys to visualise themselves in the role of a CEO a few years in the future” she said, “We want to affirm to our boys that greatness resembles them. Executive male role models may be hard to find in their communities, but can be found within our society.”

Price also donated 10 tablets to the school on behalf of the Flow Foundation as part of its ongoing drive to connect communities and change lives.