NCB makes adjustments to ABMs to ensure safety 

National Commercial Bank Jamaica Limited (NCB) announced today that it has made adjustments to its automated banking machine (ABM) network following an ongoing review of the risk profile at each location.

“NCB will be continuously reviewing its ABM network and making changes on a case-by-case basis; these changes may include the temporary closure of some of its previously 24/7 machines at night and/or the permanent closure of locations. ABMs that were previously subject to vandalism or theft have not been replaced,” the company said in a press release.

These recent changes were made in consultations on Saturday, March 25 with service providers, law enforcement, and other authorities, with the aim to ensure the safety of customers, employees, and service providers.

Speaking about the adjustments, Head of Payments Services and Digital Channels, Danielle Cameron Duncan, commented on the unfortunate impact of rising ABM attacks, including theft and vandalism, on Jamaicans' access to ABMs and their money.

"We understand the inconvenience these changes may cause our customers, but we must prioritise their safety and security above all else," she said.

Customers are encouraged to make purchases using their credit, debit, and prepaid cards or Lynk. Additionally, customers are encouraged to conduct bill payments, transfers, and mobile phone top-ups via online banking and the mobile app. Customers who have yet to sign up for online or mobile banking can visit jncb.com/app for more information on how to sign up.

“NCB has also provided safety tips for customers who use ABMs at jncb.com/getdigital/safe.html, including being aware of their surroundings before, during, and after using an ABM, shielding the keypad when entering their PIN, and not sharing their PIN. Customers are also advised to be extremely vigilant and not to click on suspicious links and to report any fraudulent activity immediately to reportfraud@jncb.com,” noted the financial institution.

“Despite the adjustments, NCB still has the largest network of ABMs across the island, with customers having access to close to 300 NCB ABMs nationwide. In addition, all branch ABM locations continue to be available.”

Cameron Duncan noted, "We remain committed to providing our customers with convenient access to their funds through our ABMs and continuously work to strike the right balance between safety and convenience, but safety will always be our top priority.”

Customers can search for ABMs within their vicinity at www.jncb.com/ABM or on the NCB Mobile App under Money Services. Customers can also contact NCB's Customer Care Centre at 888-NCB-FIRST (622-3577) for more information or to report a concern related to any ABM location.

