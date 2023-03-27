Policeman dies following Constant Spring Road crash, colleague hospitalised

A police constable has succumbed to injuries sustained in a crash along Constant Spring Road in St Andrew on Sunday morning.

He is 23-year-old Delroy Hinds, who was assigned to the Public Safety and Traffic Enforcement Branch.

The driver of the vehicle, who is also a police constable, remains in hospital.

Reports from the Half-Way Tree police are that some time after 2 a.m. Hinds was a passenger in a Toyota Belta motor car being driven by the other constable.

The driver allegedly lost control of the vehicle and collided with a utility pole.

Both men sustained injuries and were taken to hospital where Hinds died while being treated.

The driver remains hospitalised.

The Police High Command has expressed condolences to the family, friends and colleagues of the deceased policeman.

The constabulary's Chaplaincy Branch and Welfare Department are providing support to Hinds' family members, friends and colleagues.

