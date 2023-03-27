Traffic changes for Champs

The police have implemented traffic changes to facilitate the smooth staging of the ISSA/GraceKennedy Boys and Girls' Athletics Championships at the National Stadium.

The adjustments will be in place effective 2 p.m. daily starting on Tuesday, March 28 and will run until Saturday, April 01.

Before The Event

One-Way System

* Arthur Wint Drive will be operated as one way from North Avenue to Roosevelt Avenue.

* The upper section of Arthur Wint Drive from Mountain View Avenue to gate E4 will be operated as one way to access the stadium car park.

Road Closures/ Diversion

* A sterile area will be created along Arthur Wint Drive between Roosevelt Avenue and gate E4 just above the main entrance leading to the stadium. Barriers will be placed across the roadway at both points.

* JUTC buses and other vehicles travelling along Arthur Wint Drive to Mountain View Avenue will be diverted onto Roosevelt Avenue and Stanton Terrace.

Checkpoints

Mountain View Avenue/ Arthur Wint Driver :- There will be a police checkpoint at this location. Only vehicles conveying patrons attending the event will be allowed to turn from Mountain View Avenue onto Arthur Wint Drive. All other vehicles, including JUTC buses, will continue straight along Mountain View Avenue.

Stanton Terrace / Roosevelt Avenue :- There will be a police checkpoint at this location. Only VIPs in vehicles with stickers will be allowed access to Roosevelt Avenue.

All other vehicles will be diverted onto Stanton Terrace via Mountain View Avenue or Old Hope Road.

No Parking

No parking will be permitted along the following roadways:

* Arthur Wint Drive

* Roosevelt Avenue

* Stanton Terrace

* Mountain View Avenue between Nannyville – Old Hope Road

* Latham Avenue

* North Avenue

Emergency Exit

Statue Road will be operated as an emergency exit and should be clear at all times.

After The Event

All road closures will be removed to allow free movement of traffic from the stadium.

However,

* Arthur Wint Drive will be operated as one way from the National Stadium to Tom Redcam Avenue.

* Roosevelt Avenue will be operated as one way from the National Stadium to Stanton Terrace.

* Latham Avenue will be operated as one way from Roosevelt Avenue to Old Hope Road.

* Vehicles occupying the upper section of the car park will use the upper section of Arthur Wint Drive to exit.

The public is encouraged to obey the directions of the police.

