Two more Mpox cases recorded

The Ministry of Health and Wellness is reporting that Jamaica has confirmed two more cases of Mpox (Monkeypox).

This brings the island's total confirmed cases to 21.

The ministry says the latest cases are from Kingston & St Andrew and are recorded as locally transmitted, with one noted as a contact of a previously confirmed case.

It says the patients are now in isolation at hospital and are in stable condition.

The Kingston & St Andrew Health Department has commenced contact tracing associated with the cases.

As a reminder, the spread of Mpox may occur when a person comes into close contact with an infected individual.

Person-to-person spread may occur through:

* direct contact with Mpox skin lesions or scabs, including:

o sexual contact

o close personal contact

* contact with contaminated personal items such as clothing, bed linen or towels used by an infected person and

* respiratory droplets by way of coughing or sneezing of an individual with a Mpox rash.

Symptoms of Mpox are usually mild to moderate and include fever, intense headache, swelling of the lymph nodes, back pain, muscle ache, and/or rash on the skin.

Members of the public who experience these warning signs must immediately isolate and call ahead to their health centre or doctor before visiting.

