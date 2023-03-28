17-y-o St James boy charged over home invasion

The police in St James have charged a 17-year-old boy in connection with a gun attack on a man at his home in Canaan.

The teen is charged with burglary, shooting with intent, possession of a firearm with intent to injure or cause damage, possession of a prohibited weapon, and unauthorized possession of ammunition.

The accused, whose name is being withheld because he is a minor, was charged on Thursday, March 23 after a question and answer session was conducted in the presence of his attorney.

He is scheduled to appear before the St James Family Court on Thursday, March 30.

The police report that about 12:10 a.m. on Sunday, March 5, the man was at his home with his family sleeping when he was awakened by a sound at his door.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The police say he got up and went to make checks.

During the check, according to the police, he saw the teen with a rifle, who allegedly fired gunshots through the door and entered the house.

Upon seeing the man, the teen allegedly fired shots in his direction.

The man, who was armed with a machete, chopped the teen several times, the police reported.

The teen then escaped into nearby bushes.

The man and his family escaped unhurt.

A report was made to the police and the teen was later arrested.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.