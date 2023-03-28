Illegal gun seized in St Ann, two men arrested

Two men were taken into custody after an illegal gun along with ammunition was seized by the Brown's Town police in St Ann this morning.

They are being held on suspicion of illegal possession of a firearm and illegal possession of ammunition.

The police report that about 5 a.m. personnel, acting on information, went in search of gunmen.

The cops, who were armed with a search warrant, went to a house in Lincoln district in Brown's Town where the premises was searched.

During the search, a .38 revolver with six rounds was found atop a piece of furniture, according to the police.

The male occupants of the house were taken into custody.

- Rasbert Turner

