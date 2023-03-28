JTA says it cannot guarantee normalcy if salaries remain unpaid

The Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) says it cannot guarantee normalcy on Wednesday amid frustration among members over the late payment of salaries and retroactive sums.

"This scant regard for educators cannot continue. Whatever sums are due teachers, small or great, must be accurately calculated and paid in a timely manner to ensure their monthly obligations can be met," JTA President La Sonja Harrison said in a media release on Tuesday afternoon.

Harrison said she believes the late payment is a "blatant disrespect to the nation's educators".

She noted that some members have received their payments, but said there are questions about whether the sums are accurate.

The JTA head said members are worried about their overdue loan payments and she wants the Government to make provision to offset interest rates accrued on teachers' loans.

"The Association is further concerned about the threat of repossession of items and the impact of the current situation on members' credit ratings; a possible embarrassment looming for teachers," Harrison stated.

