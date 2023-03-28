MOE says new salaries, retro sums being paid to teachers

The Ministry of Education says public sector teachers have started to receive their March salaries and retroactive amounts.

This started on Monday.

Payment was delayed by a number of days as the education ministry and the Ministry of Finance and the Public Service worked through the process of accurately converting, approving and uploading the retroactive amounts and new salary rates.

This followed the signing of a memorandum of understanding on March 13 between the Jamaica Teachers' Association and the Government for a revised compensation package.

“We appreciate that the delay caused some amount of anxiety. However, given the magnitude of the task to be completed between the signing of the agreement and the scheduled pay day and to meet the exigencies of the end of the financial year, it was a significant undertaking requiring staff working through weekends and late into the nights,” Education Minister Fayval Williams said in a statement today.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

“We want to thank our principals, teachers and bursars for their patience during this time,” the Minister added.

The Ministry says it is also working with the Accountant General's Department and commercial banks to ensure any glitches are cleared.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.