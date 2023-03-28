Over 100 assorted rounds of ammunition seized in Salt Spring, St James

The police in St James on Monday night seized over 100 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation on the main road in Salt Spring.

Reports are that about 10:45 p.m., a search of an unfinished building was conducted and the following items were recovered:

* Four 12 gauge shotgun cartridges

* Thirty-four 9mm

* Six .38 rounds

* Three 7.62mm rounds

* Fifty-seven .22mm rounds, and

* Forty-five 5.56mm rounds were found in a plastic bag.

No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.

Investigations continue.

