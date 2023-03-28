Over 100 assorted rounds of ammunition seized in Salt Spring, St James
Published:Tuesday | March 28, 2023 | 11:34 AM
The police in St James on Monday night seized over 100 assorted rounds of ammunition during an operation on the main road in Salt Spring.
Reports are that about 10:45 p.m., a search of an unfinished building was conducted and the following items were recovered:
* Four 12 gauge shotgun cartridges
* Thirty-four 9mm
* Six .38 rounds
* Three 7.62mm rounds
* Fifty-seven .22mm rounds, and
* Forty-five 5.56mm rounds were found in a plastic bag.
No arrest was made in connection with the seizure.
Investigations continue.
