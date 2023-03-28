Psychiatric evaluation ordered for man accused of robbing KipRich’s apartment

A psychiatric evaluation has been ordered by the St Catherine Parish Court for the man accused of breaking into and robbing the apartment of dancehall entertainer KipRich.

Kemar Francis, who is charged with housebreaking and larceny, was further remanded until April 28 by Parish Court Judge Carol Hughes when the case will again be mentioned.

The judge made the order following submissions from Francis’ attorney Kammesha Harrison.

Allegations are that on March 11 Francis broke into and entered the premises and stole jewellery, cash in local and foreign currencies and other items.

The matter was reported to the police and investigation was launched.

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

The items were later recovered in downtown Kingston.

The accused was subsequently held and later charged.

- Rasbert Turner

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.