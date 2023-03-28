St Catherine man charged with larceny freed after no-show by complainant

A St Catherine man charged with larceny of a motor vehicle was freed in the parish court on Monday after the complainant failed to turn up.

The prosecution offered no further evidence against Patrick Thompson who was freed by parish judge Tracey-Ann Johnson.

The investigating officer outlined that the complainant has never attended court and that he had expressed that he had no interest in the matter when contacted.

Thompson was represented by attorney-at-law Shelldon Campbell.

The allegations are that on Friday, September 25, 2020, about 5 p.m. the complainant drove his Honda motor car onto the Joong's Supermarket compound in Newlands in Portmore, St Catherine.

The vehicle was later discovered missing and a report was made.

Security footage revealed that Thompson acted as the lookout for the person who stole the vehicle.

Following an investigation by the police, he was arrested and later charged.

