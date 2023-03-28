Taxi operator dead, another injured following shooting at gas station

Two taxi operators were shot, one fatally, following an incident on Tuesday evening inside a Texaco gas station at the intersection of Molynes and Waltham Park roads in St Andrew.

The Gleaner understands that the injured man turned up at hospital with gunshot wounds shortly after his colleague was pronounced dead.

Detectives from the St Andrew Central Police Division are on the scene gathering evidence.

More details to come.

-Roxroy McLean

Headlines Delivered to Your Inbox Sign up for The Gleaner’s morning and evening newsletters.

Follow The Gleaner on Twitter and Instagram @JamaicaGleaner and on Facebook @GleanerJamaica. Send us a message on WhatsApp at 1-876-499-0169 or email us at onlinefeedback@gleanerjm.com or editors@gleanerjm.com.