Two men murdered in Green Island, Hanover

Two men were this morning gunned down in Crawl district, Green Island, Hanover.

They are yet to be identified by the police.

The attack happened about 4:30 a.m.

It is reported that the men, who are construction workers from Clarendon addresses, were at a premises when they were ambushed and shot multiple times by unknown assailants.

The police were called to the scene.

The men were taken to the Noel Holmes Hospital in Lucea where they were pronounced dead.

No motive has been established for the killing.

- Hopeton Bucknor

