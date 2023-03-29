Ferncourt High marks 85 years

FERNCOURT HIGH School is celebrating 85 years of educating students of St Ann and surrounding parishes.

Addressing a service at St Matthew’s Anglican Church in Claremont on Sunday, to mark the occasion, Minister of Education and Youth Fayval Williams congratulated the institution on the milestone.

“From its humble beginnings in 1938 as a private institution with curricula covering French, Latin, music and social graces, Ferncourt has grown to become one of Jamaica’s leading secondary-level educational institutions,” she said.

She noted that the school has been a “standard-bearer of academic excellence, character formation and inculcation of a sense of civic duty and responsibility. In this, you serve the people of St Ann, neighbouring parishes and, indeed, the wider Jamaica as well”.

The minister said that Ferncourt’s outstanding alumnae include persons who have made significant contributions to the development of the Jamaican society in education, medical sciences and politics, among other areas.

She credited the institution’s success to the “visionary and strong leadership” of the boards of management, principals and teachers over the years.

Williams, who is a Ferncourt alumnus, called the occasion “a special and nostalgic time for me. I have so many fond memories of the times spent on the school campus – the friendships formed, the mentoring from teachers and the awakening of a desire to go further and further in education”.

Endorsing the 85th anniversary celebration’s theme, ‘Reigniting Our Zeal to Achieve’, the minister encouraged the students “to embrace the vision in pursuit of greater achievements than you have in the past”.

Williams also implored the students “to recognise that you are standing on the shoulders of many men and women who, through hard work and commitment, ensured the continued existence and success of your school. You have many great examples to emulate and, no doubt, those who will walk in your footsteps will seek to emulate you as well”.

As part of Sunday’s activities, Williams also visited the school and officially opened a computer lab.

The institution will stage a week-long celebration, including an open day and wellness event on March 30.