'This is not slavery', JTA head upset some teachers still not paid

A day after stating that normalcy could not be guaranteed if all teachers were not paid, head of the Jamaica Teachers' Association (JTA) La Sonja Harrison has told educators to evaluate their circumstances and "make the best decision".

In audio shared with the media, Harrison said more teachers have been paid since yesterday, but stressed that the JTA was still very concerned that some educators remain unpaid.

The salaries were due on March 25 and should have included the newly agreed wages and retroactive payments.

"This is not slavery. Fair wages are due for a fair month's work...One teacher not paid, is one teacher too many," the JTA president stated.

Harrison urged educators to "evaluate their circumstances and make the best decision, having analysed same, and having not received their salaries."

"This is untenable. This is uncaring. This is just flatly the constant, the consistent disregard, disrespect that is paid to the nation's teachers," she continued.

