Corporate Hands | CIBC FirstCaribbean supports Jamaica Cancer Society

CIBC FirstCaribbean continued its annual support for the education and treatment programmes of the Jamaica Cancer Society (JCS) with a contribution of $1,778,000. Here, the bank’s managing director, Nigel Holness, presents their cheque to Shannon McIntosh, senior accountant/HR officer, JCS. The funds were proceeds of the bank’s annual Walk For the Cure 5K fundraiser, which was not held physically last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The bank’s staff secured the sum through a variety of fundraising efforts.