Corporate Hands | Flash Motors donates ABB chargers to the Gov’t

Flash Motors, the Caribbean’s premier supplier of electric vehicles (EV) and other e-mobility products and services, is on a mission to make the Caribbean the world’s most advanced EV market by 2025. The company recently contributed to the Government of Jamaica as part of an ongoing project with the IDB. It is a regional supplier of BYD, ABB, Chargelab and other major EV and EVSE-related brands. Flash Motors has pioneered fleet projects, transit projects, and public policy initiatives in eight countries across the Caribbean. Here, the staff of Flash Motors and participating ministries share a photo following a recent charging station demonstration.