Corporate Hands | Gov’t lauds Carib Cement for action taken to become environmentally sustainable

Managing Director of Caribbean Cement Company Limited, Yago Castro (second left), makes a point to Senator Matthew Samuda (second right), minister without portfolio in the Ministry of Economic Growth and Job Creation, at a beach clean-up at the Sirgany Beach in east Kingston on March 4. Others (from left) are Chad Bryan, communication and social impact coordinator, and Human Resource Director Jorge Camelo. Since last July when the company began its participation in the National Environment and Planning Agency’s Adopt-a-Beach programme, a total of more than 500 kilogrammes of material has been recycled and approximately 1,000 kilogrammes of waste processed in the kiln. Another 500 kilogrammes of waste material have been sent to the Riverton landfill in Kingston.