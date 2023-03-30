Corporate Hands | Grace Foods makes donation to Jamaica Fire Brigade

Grace Foods, a subsidiary of the GraceKennedy Group, on Monday, March 27, made a sizable donation of products to the Jamaica Fire Brigade as a show of support and gratitude to the men and women of the service for their hard work and dedication. Frank James (fifth left), CEO, Grace Foods Domestic, made the presentation to Jamaica Fire Brigade Commissioner Stewart Beckford (fourth left). The donation included cases of Grace Mighty Malt and Grace Food Drink, as well as Easter gift packages with canned Tastee Cheese from Dairy Industries Limited. The presentation was made at the GraceKennedy headquarters on Harbour Street in downtown Kingston.